Grants to Israel's self-employed to be paid this week

Since the Israeli government announced last week plans to compensate the self-employed with grants for March and April, there have been 72,000 online applications that are entitled to payments of about NIS 300 million, the Israel Tax Authority reports. The approved applications will have the money transferred to their accounts by Monday or Tuesday. The average grant for a self=employed person for March will be NIS 4,143.

More applications from the self-employed are continuing to be filed and the number of those entitled to payments has now reached 80,000.

According to government regulations, applications for grants for the self-employed can be submitted within 70 days from April 2. Grant requests can be made from the applicant's personal section on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Checking out if the applicant is entitled to a grant is conducted by the Israel Tax Authority, which notifies the applicant and will transfer payment to their bank account.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 5, 2020

