Greece agrees arrangements for Israeli tourists

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi met in Jerusalem this morning and agreed arrangements whereby Israeli tourists will be allowed to visit certain Greek islands.

The agreement was announced ahead of the list of 'green' countries that the Ministry of Health will publish this afternoon that Israeli can visit without being required to undergo 14 days self-isolation on their return to Israel. The list is also expected to include Bulgaria and Croatia.

After the meeting between Ashkenazi and Dendias, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Due to the importance of the issue of opening the skies and renewing tourism between the countries, it has been agreed by the foreign ministries of the countries to formulate a detailed agreement that will allow Israeli tourists and businesspeople into Greece during the coronavirus era."

Entry into Greece will be dependent on Israelis undergoing two Covid-19 tests. The first test will be carried out by their health fund before leaving for Greece. The second test will be carried out after landing in Greece. On returning to Israel from the Greek islands, Israelis will be exempt from self-isolation.

