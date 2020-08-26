Greece eases restrictions on Israeli tourists

From September 1 Greece is doubling the number of Israeli tourists it will be allowing into the country from 600 per week to 1,200, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced. The situation will be reviewed again on September 15.

Since August 16, Israeli passport holders have been allowed to travel to three countries without needing to isolate on entry and on their return to Israel - Greece, Bulgaria and Croatia. But in Greece Israeli tourists were only allowed to travel to four locations - Athens, Thessaloniki, Crete and Corfu and were not allowed to travel freely around the country. However, from September 1, this latter restriction will be lifted and Israeli can travel throughout Greece.

While Israelis will still be required to present a valid negative Covid-19 test from 72 hours before their flight before boarding the plane to Greece, not all passengers will now be required to undergo an additional test before entering Greece. Testing at border control before entering Greece will now be on a random basis.

