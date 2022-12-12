Groundbreakers: How the 10 Most Promising Startups were chosen

Globes' list of the 10 Most Promising Startups of 2022 is based on selections made by 80 of the leading local and foreign investment firms operating in the Israeli high-tech market.

The firms were asked to select young, ground-breaking Israeli companies that have raised a significant amount of capital, at least in the tens of millions of dollars, but have not yet reached unicorn status, that is, a valuation of one billion dollars or more. Companies featured in previous Globes' Most Promising Startups lists were also ruled out.

We asked investors in each of the venture capital firms to recommend one startup in which they had invested, plus four additional startups not in their portfolios that they expect to become the next big thing in their fields. They were asked to choose privately-held startup companies with high growth in software, hardware, foodtech, agritech, cleantech, and digital health, but not in biotech.

The firms that participated in the selection process, in alphabetical order, are:

• 10D • 83North • Aleph • Amiti • aMoon • Arieli Capital • Arc Ventures • Bessemer • Blumberg Capital • Citi Ventures • ClalTech • Cardumen Capital • Cerca • Cyberstarts • Dell Technologies Capital • Disruptive Emerge • Entree Capital • F2 Capital • Firstime • Fort Ross Ventures • Fusion • Fresh.fund • Foundation Capital • GGV • Greenfield Partners • Glilot • Grove • Hanaco • Hetz • Hyperwise • Jal Ventures • Joy Venturesֿ • Joule • JVP • Koch Disruptive Technologies • iAngels • Ibex • IGP • IN Venture• Insight Partners • Intel Capital • Lightspeed • Lool Ventures • Mangrove • Maverick • Merlin Ventures • Meron Capital • Microsoft Ventures - M12 • Menara Ventures • Mindset Ventures • MoreTech Ventures • Mizmaa • NFX • O.G. Tech • OurCrowd • Peregrine • Pico • Pitango First • PSG • Qualcomm Ventures • Qumra • Red Dot • Saban Ventures • Samsung Catalyst • Samsung Next • Sarona Partners • S Capital • SOMV • StageOne • Sheva VC • Square Peg • Stardom Ventures • TAU Ventures • Team8 • Target Global • TLV Partners • TPY Capital • Ukko • Upwest • Vertex • Vine Ventures • Viola Growth • Viola Ventures • YL Ventures • Zeev Ventures •

The Most Promising Startups rankings are part of the annual Enterprise Technology Summit held by "Globes" and JP Morgan.

