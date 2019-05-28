HP teams with Deep Instinct on cybersecurity

HP Inc. (HPQ) has teamed with New York and Tel Aviv-based cybersecurity company Deep Instinct to launch HP Sure Sense on its latest EliteBook and HP ZBook devices. HP says that HP Sure Sense is a standalone, self-managed solution that works on or offline, offering a simple, streamlined user-experience

"By leveraging Deep Instinct’s deep learning-based threat prevention engine, HP Sure Sense provides zero-time detection and prevention - coupled with anti-ransomware, behavioral protection. Earning high detection rates of known and unknown malware (over 99.9%), while maintaining a low false positive rate, HP Sure Sense AI pre-execution solution is capable of scanning any file type while predicting and preventing known or unknown threats before damage occurs," HP's announcement says. “We believe every PC decision is a security decision and the addition of HP Sure Sense to our hardware-enforced security stack reinforces our commitment to providing customers with the most secure and manageable PCs,” said Andy Rhodes, Global Head Commercial Personal Systems, HP Inc. “By teaming up with Deep Instinct on the development of HP Sure Sense, we are providing end users with a powerful solution that confidently predicts and prevents security threats both today and in the future.”

Deep Instinct was recently recognized in SE Labs’ independent threat prevention evaluation test labs report for achieving a 100 percent prevention rate and zero false-positives - when detecting and blocking known and unknown threats, including file-based and file-less attacks.

“Working with HP to guard and secure their new advanced millions of laptops/PC is testament to Deep Instinct’s deep learning capabilities and our unique value as a cybersecurity leading firm” said Deep Instinct co-founder and CEO Guy Caspi. “We are proud to join forces with HP to deliver superb technology and protection to enterprises on a global scale. This is only the first step in what will be a long and strategic partnership with HP.”

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 28, 2019

