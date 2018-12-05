Haifa Chemicals, Edeltech to build Negev ammonia plant

The Haifa Chemicals group and the Edeltech group today signed a memorandum of understanding for construction of an ammonia manufacturing plant on Haifa Chemicals' site at Mishor Rotem in the Negev. The huge project comes on top of the construction of Edeltech's power plant at an estimated cost of over NIS 1 billion. The project, which includes difficult engineering challenges, will be constructed on the build, operate, transfer (BOT) model.

Construction of the plant, which will generate hundreds of new jobs in the Negev and supply ammonia to Haifa Chemicals and other factories, is scheduled to begin in 2019. It will be built next to Haifa Chemicals' site in Mishor Rotem and be connected to the gas transportation lines of Israel Natural Gas Lines, thereby obviating the need to import and transport ammonia, a hazardous material.

Ammonia is a compound produced primarily from natural gas. Its main use is by agricultural fertilizer manufacturers, of which the Haifa Chemicals group is the largest.

The Edeltech group said, "The industrial plant will be designed to meet the strictest global environmental and safety standards in cooperation and consultation with the Tamar Regional Council and the Ministry of Environmental Protection. This plan, which supplies the needs of the Haifa group and also the needs of local industry, if necessary, will give a boost to the Mishor Rotem industrial park. The project's construction will be based on the Edeltech group's professional and engineering experience and capabilities, and will supply important inputs to local industry and many companies."

The Haifa group said, "Strategic cooperation with the Edeltech group in construction of the plant is an important element in the group's growth plan for the south, including construction of a facility for manufacturing ammonia that will ensure a raw material essential for the company's operation at a competitive price, expansion in its global business, and doubling of the production capacity of the existing plant in Mishor Rotem, a measure that will generate jobs for hundreds of households in the Negev."

The Edeltech group, founded in 1989, develops and builds private power plants powered by natural gas, and provides operational and maintenance services for power plants. The group currently has three power plants: Dorad, Ramat Negev Energy, and Ashdod Energy. The group is scheduled to build two more power plants in the immediate future: Solad Energy and Tamar.

