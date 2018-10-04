Haifa's Carmelit subway reopens after 18 month upgrade

Haifa's Carmelit funicular railway subway reopens today with new carriages and a renovated cable-car system. The subway system has been refurbished following a serious fire in February 2017.

Because the damage from the fire put the Carmelit out of commission for an extended period, it was decided to bring in new cars and change the main cable of the funicular railway. The work, which cost NIS 100 million, was carried out by Swiss corporation Doppelmayr Garaventa.

The system comprises two trains each with two cars. Each train can travel at a maximum speed of up to 28 kilometers per hour and carry up to 264 passengers, although only 48 seated. The eight minute ride through six stations links Paris Square in Downtown Haifa near the port via Midtown Hadar to Gan Ha'Em in the Central Carmel.

The Carmelit operates from 6 am to midnight Sunday to Thursday, 6am to 3pm on Fridays and on Saturday nights from after sunset to midnight. Trains run every 12 minutes.

During the running-in period over the next month riding on the Carmelit will be free. After that a single journey will cost NIS 5.90 (the same as an urban bus fare) on a Rav-Kav ticket. The daily NIS 13.50 multiple journeys public transport ticket throughout Haifa includes the Carmelit. A weekly ticket for Haifa public transport costs NIS 64 and a monthly ticket costs NIS 213.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 4, 2018

