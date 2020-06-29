Hapoalim board appoints Reuven Krupik permanent chair

Reuven Krupik, who has been serving as acting chairman of Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI), has been named permanent chairman, in place of the late Oded Eran, who died a few days ago shortly after stepping down from the post. The board of directors' appointment of Krupik is subject to regulatory approval by the Supervisor of Banks at the Bank of Israel. Approval is expected to be forthcoming.

Krupik has been an external director at Bank Hapoalim since February 2016, and acting chairman since June 9 this year. He has chaired the board's strategy and development committee, and has been a member of the information technology and technological innovation committee, the credit committee, the corporate governance committee, the risk management and control committee, and he was also a member of the committee monitoring implementation of the bank's settlement with the US authorities in the customer tax avoidance affair.

Krupik, 69, has a first degree in social science from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a degree in law from the University of Tel Aviv.

Krupik was CEO at Clal Biotech Clal Biotechnology Industries and a partner, chairperson of the board, and CEO of Arte Venture Group, and an external lecturer in management at Ben Gurion University of the Negev.

