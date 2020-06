Ruben Krupik has been appointed acting chairman while Eran takes leave for an indefinite period.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) chairman Oded Eran is taking sick leave for an indefinite period, the bank has announced. The board of directors has decided that he will be replaced by Ruben Krupik who serves on the board of directors and will become acting chairman.