Bank Hapoalim announces cooperation with Amazon

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) today announced that it is cooperating with Amazon. The cooperation will include assistance to the bank's small and medium-sized business customers on Amazon, while holders of Bank Hapoalim credit cards will receive benefits in purchases in Amazon's large sales offers.

Bank Hapoalim CEO Dov Kotler said, "Bank Hapoalim has recognized the significant growth potential of the global ecommerce sector and the value created for businesses by enabling them to easily begin exporting worldwide, and for consumers. Bank Hapoalim and Amazon will cooperate for the next two years in offering products, services, and advantages with added value to private and small and medium-sized business customers."

Amazon global markets general manager Rotem Hershko said, "We are focusing on constant efforts to improve the customer experience. Today's announcement is another step in this process. We are glad to work with Bank Hapoalim in order to provide new and exciting advantages to customers in Israel."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 24, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019