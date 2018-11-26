Harel Wizel sells Tel Aviv apartment for NIS 16.6m

Israeli businessman and Fox-Wizel Ltd. (TASE: FOX) controlling shareholder Harel Wizel recently sold his luxury apartment in Tel Aviv's Assuta Tower for NIS 16.5 million. The buyer is a British businessman who recently immigrated to Israel.

Wizel bought the apartment nearly 10 years ago through his company May Wizel Holdings Ltd.

The 212 square meter, five-room apartment is on the 15th floor of the Assuta tower and has a 28 square meter sun balcony and faces the east and the south with a view of the sea. Estimates are that Wizel paid between NIS 8 and 10 million for the apartment in 2009.

Assuta Towers has two 26-floor high-rise residential towers and is located in Jabotinsky Street in Old North Tel Aviv and is on the site of the former Assuta Hospital. The project initially had 155 units but many tenants bought several apartments and joined them together.

