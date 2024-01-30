search
Harel gives up on acquiring Isracard

Isracard CEO Ran Oz and Harel vice chairperson Ben Hamburger credit: Tammy Bar-Shay, PR
30 Jan, 2024 11:52
In the face of the Competition Authority's opposition, the board of insurance group Harel has decided not to pursue the deal to buy the credit card company.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) has informed credit card company Isracard (TASE: ISCD) that it does not intend to continue to act to obtain approval to acquire Isracard, putting an end to the acquisition deal.

Last week, the Competition Authority told the two companies that it was opposed to the deal. Harel has now announced that its board of directors has decided that the company should not exercise its right to extend the deadline for fulfilling the preconditions for the merger with Isracard.

