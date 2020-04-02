Health Minister Litzman, wife test positive for Covid-19

Israel's Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19. The Ministry of Health said that both Litzman and his wife feel well and receiving appropriate treatment and will live in self-isolation in accordance with instructions. All those who have been in contact with the Litzmans will be contacted and place themselves in isolation.

The Litzmans were among 501 new Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Israel yesterday, bringing the number of confirmed virus cases up to 6,092. The number includes 95 in serious condition including 81 on ventilators, as well as 129 in moderate condition. There have been 26 fatalities and 241 people have recovered from the illness.

