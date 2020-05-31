Health Ministry: Israel's borders won't reopen in June

Israel's borders will not reopen until at least July 1. Israel's Ministry of Health announced earlier this month that Israel's borders will remain closed to non-Israeli passport holders until June 15 while Israelis returning from abroad will have to undergo 14 days self-isolation.

However, Ministry of Health associate director general Prof. Itamar Grotto has made it clear that Ben Gurion airport won't be reopening at all in June to foreign passport holders. He said, "We are still in the stage of preparing to reopen Ben Gurion airport. We didn't plan to reopen at the beginning of June and we have more preparations with 'green countries' and opening is not on the agenda for June. There will be flights but those arriving will be forced to go into self-isolation."

In the first stage, Israel will only allow in passport holders from 'green countries' with low Covid-19 morbidity like Cyprus, Greece, Austria, Denmark, Australia and New Zealand, if agreements can be reached with them. Citizens from 'red countries' with higher morbidity will still be barred.

