Health Ministry chief: 2,100 cases in just over 36 hours

Ministry of Health director general Prof. Hezi Levi has been trying to explain the severity of the growing spread of Covid-19 in Israel. "Yesterday there were 1,221 new people who tested positive and today since midnight there has been 900 more. There are more than 40,000 confirmed cases in Israel and divided by age 25% are under 18 and 8% over 65. There are currently 525 people hospitalized, of whom more than 100 are seriously ill and 54 people are on ventilators. 354 people have died. The infection rate is growing and rising, and the number of daily tests we are conducting is increasing. We are performing about 28,000 of which about 6% are positive."

Levi said, "We are trying to avoid a general lockdown. It is clear to us that an overall lockdown means additional economic, emotional and health damage. We are striving to create restrictions that prevent crowding, which are the root of all evil in infection. There are places in the world where big lockdowns were imposed when the virus returned."

"As a doctor, I am very much asking people to heed the instructions. It is our mutual responsibility to each other. Wear a mask, keep your distance and hygiene. Whoever doesn't wear a mask endangers everyone around him. We are responsible for each other. I am not sure everyone understands how much of a rise there is and the need to prevent serious cases. We can, together cut morbidity, and live in the correct way in the shadow of the coronavirus, and lower the rate of infections."

