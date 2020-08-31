Health Ministry expands list of 'green' countries

The Ministry of Health has expanded the number of countries from which Israelis can return home without being required to enter 14 days self-isolation. The countries added to the list are Australia, Ireland, Portugal, Norway, Singapore, Thailand and Taiwan as well as the United Arab Emirates (although Israeli passport holders are still not officially allowed into the country).

These countries are added to the 10 'green' countries named on August 16: Italy, the UK, Georgia, Germany, Hong Kong, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Estonia, Canada, Rwanda, Denmark, Slovenia, and Austria.

This list does not include the three countries that allow Israelis to enter without going into isolation as well as not needing to self-isolate on return: Greece (a quota of 1,200 tourists per week), Bulgaria and Croatia - although Israeli tourists must present a negative Covid-19 test result before taking off from Israel. Georgia, Hungary, Cyprus and even Italy are likely to open their borders to Israeli in the near future.

The Ministry of Health revises the list of 'green' countries every two weeks according to the infection rate in those countries.

Meanwhile, non-Israeli passport holders continue to be barred from entering Israel until at least October 1.

