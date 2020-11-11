Health Ministry halts IKEA Israel reopening

Israel's Ministry of Health has prevented furniture store IKEA from reopening today, after threatening the retail outlet with fines. IKEA has now said it will be reopening tomorrow but it will need to persuade the Ministry of Health that the items it sells are essential.

Yesterday the chain said that it had sought legal advice and consulted with its global parent company and decided it is entitled to open because most of the goods that it sells are essential items. The company stresses that while it is permitted to reopen, it will not recommence full operations with showrooms on the upper floors, restaurants and children's sections remaining closed.

IKEA has six stores in Israel in Kiryat Ata (Haifa Bay), Netanya, Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion, Beit Shemesh and Beersheva.

IKEA already fired hundreds of employees following the first lockdown and although hundreds of employees on unpaid leave are being brought back, many more staff will remain on unpaid leave.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 11, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020