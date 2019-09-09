Health care platform co Vim raises $24m

Healthcare technology platform company Vim Inc. has completed a $24 million Series B financing round led by Optum Ventures. And with the participation of new investor Premera Blue Cross and previous investors Great Point Ventures and Sequoia Capital. The company has raised $37 million including the latest financing round.

With offices in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, Vim is a health care technology company that aligns incentives between health plans and care providers to empower value-based care decisions, Vim will use this investment to fuel rapid expansion throughout the US and accelerate product development and hire staff. The company, which was founded by CEO Oron Afek, Asaf David and Yael Peled in 2015, already has access to 10 million patients and 150,000 providers through major health plan partners in the US.

Vim, a healthcare platform, aligns incentives between payers and healthcare providers to empower value-based care decisions. Vim empowers providers with actionable insights to ensure patients get the best care for their needs, and guides patients to top doctors in virtual networks.

Afek said, “Vim’s platform helps remove the complexity of navigating the health care system and uniquely positions us to align stakeholders. It’s more important than ever that we use technology to help patients access high-quality care and reward care providers for delivering value. We’ve already proven we can drive a meaningful impact in Washington, Alaska, Florida and Texas, and we’re excited to leverage our recent investment to reach more patients and care providers."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 9, 2019

