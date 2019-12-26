Heavy rains and high winds batter Israel

Over 100 millimeters of rain fell in Northern Israel over the past 24 hours with 147 millimeters recorded at Merom Hagalil. High winds also battered most of the country and Haifa Port was forced to close yesterday and is not expected to reopen until tomorrow.

There was only a few heavy showers in the center of the country yesterday but the rains strengthened this morning in the Greater Tel Aviv region and the Israel Meteorological Service forecasts 50-75 millimeters of rain in the center of the country and coastal plain today with a warning about floods in the Jordan Valley and Judean Desert.

RELATED ARTICLES Kinneret starting to rise after heavy rains

Mount Hermon had its first heavy snowfall of the season with 40 millimeters of snow recorded at the ski sites upper cable car station and 20 millimeters at the lower station. The ski site will remain closed until the weather clears with temperatures of -1°C recorded on the mountain.

The level of Lake Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) has risen 6 centimeters over the past few days to - 211.765 meters, the Israel Water Authority reports, and is expected to rise further towards the maximum level of - 208.8 meters in the coming few days.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 26, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019