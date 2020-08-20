Herzliya residents withdraw court petition against hotel

Construction of a new 14-floor Herzliya seafront hotel will go ahead after 13 local residents withdrew their petition to the Tel Aviv District Court against it. The petitioners included Aviv Group executive Dafna Har Lev, diamond merchant Haim Chizik and businessman Aviv Boim. The hotel will be built beneath Herzliya Pituah's Galei Tachelet Street, which has the city's most expensive houses. The hotel was approved in February 2020 by the Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee.

67% of the rights of the land was acquired by the Israel Land Development Authority (ILDA) in 1988, which since 1968 has been zoned for a hotel.

The planned hotel will have 144 rooms on 14 floors and three underground floors covering 19,200 square meters. The petitioners had argued that the 1968 zoning for a hotel had been superseded by TAMA 13 regulations in 1983 restricting building and that it was unreasonable to build such a structure on an open area leading to the sea.

However, the residents withdrew their petition when Judge Lior Bibi made it clear to them that their case had no chance.

