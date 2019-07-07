Herzliya sewage plant to make way for homes, offices

The Herzliya wastewater purification plant alongside the northern section of the Ayalon highway is to make way for a major housing and offices. The National Planning and Building Committee for Preferential Housing Areas has approved for deposit for objections a plan to build 1,100 housing units and 53,000 square meters of offices and commercial space instead of the purification plant.

The Herzliya wastewater recycling system will be connected up to the Shafdan Greater Tel Aviv purification plant in Rishon Lezion. The current wastewater purification plant in Herzliya is seen as an environmental hazard for the adjacent neighborhoods in Herzliya and Ramat Hasharon and consequently the government and Herzliya Municipality have agreed to vacate it.

The housing units in the new development will be in 10-floor buildings. The development will also include a 106,000 square meter park, and public buildings.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 7, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019