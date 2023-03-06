Herzog: We're close to agreement on judicial reform

President Isaac Herzog has just issued a statement on the overhaul of the judicial system in Israel saying that agreement is close. "We are closer than ever to the possibility of an agreed outline. Behind the scenes, there are understandings on most of the issues. Now it's up to our national leadership, on the coalition and the opposition, to rise to the greatness of the moment, to understand the terrible alternative that the situation holds in store beyond the door, and to put the country and its citizens above everything," Herzog’s statement says.

"They should seize the formative constitutional moment before which we stand, and they are capable of seizing it. The outline that I am acting to formulate provides solutions to both sides, to the aspirations of both sides. It includes diversity of the judicial branch, and broad reflection of the range of opinions and communities. It lays important, historic constitutional foundations, it anchors a healthy structure of balances between the branches of government, it safeguards democracy and human rights in every respect, and the independence of the legal system. It safeguards the minorities among us, and maintains the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state on the basis of the Declaration of Independence."

Stocks in Tel Aviv rose in response to the president's announcement. The Tel Aviv 35 Index is currently up 1.46%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 6, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.