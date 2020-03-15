Israel's high-tech exports fall

Technology exports fell by an annualized 13.9% in December 2019-February 2020, according to trend data published last week by the Central Bureau of Statistics, following a 7.8% decline in September-November 2019. A segmented analysis of technology exports, which account for a third of the value of Israel's industrial exports, shows that exports of drugs were down by an annualized 42.6%, and exports of computers, electronic and optical products, and medical supplies fell by 37.5%.

Exports of goods were down by an annualized 0.9% in December 2019-February 2020, after falling by 6.6% in September-November 2019. Trend figures also showed an annualized 5.2% drop in imports of goods.

Trend figures for medium-high tech exports, which account for 45% of all industrial exports, show a 1.6% annualized increase in December 2019-February 2020, after an annualized 7.4% decline in September-November 2019. Exports by sector show an annualized 6.5% rise in chemicals and chemical products.

Medium-low tech exports, which account for 15% of all industrial exports, jumped by an annualized 30.4% in December 2019-February 2020, after dipping by an annualized 3.9% in September-November 2019. Export figures by branch show a 21.0% increase (an average 1.6% monthly increase) in exports of basic metals manufactures.

