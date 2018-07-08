Highland Capital mulls bidding for Bezeq

Highland Capital Management, represented in Israel by former Israel ambassador to the US Daniel (Danny) Ayalon, is considering enetering Israel through the acquisition of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ). The fund, based in Dallas, Texas, is active in the US and Latin America, and recently also began operating in Europe.

The fund's announcement states that it manages $14 billion in assets. Highland Capital's representative in Israel is the Silver Road Capital investment bank, owned by cofounders Ayalon, CEO Lior Maimon, and director and former Bank Leumi USA chairperson Steve Lavin.

Highland Capital's representatives today sent a letter to Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd. (Nasdaq: IGLD; TASE:IGLD) CEO Doron Turgeman stating that the fund intended to compete for the acquisition of Bezeq. The representatives are scheduled to visit Israel in the coming weeks to promote the deal and examine the process by which Internet Gold intends to auction its stake.

Silver Road Capital promotes deals matching foreign investors and purchasers with Israeli businesses. The firm's legal counsel is Fischer Behar Chen Well Orion & Co. partner Adv. Zohar Liss.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 8, 2018

