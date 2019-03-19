Highroad launches Tel Aviv innovation center

The Highroad Innovation Center, which specializes in smart city and mobility technologies, was launched yesterday in Tel Aviv's Azrieli Sarona Tower. After a successful running-in period, in which four startups received support and assistance from the accelerator, the new ventures that will join the Center were unveiled in a festive event.

The new ventures include: Slyde, which specializes in smart school bussing systems; RoadSense, which is developing technology to transform roads into smart roads to improve the journey experience on roads and enhance passenger safety; Telicomm, which is developing a wireless system to provide cities with a camera network; and ITC, which is developing a unique smart system to optimize traffic light networks.

Highroad, which was founded by PGL and the indihub Group is a work space, which provides an advanced technological assistance package combined with business and financial support for early stage startups and ventures. This is achieved through the capabilities of a team of mentors who contribute the extensive knowhow and connections that they have gained over the years. In Highroad's center, there are various ventures striving to change the lives of each and every one of us when we spend time in public spaces. Highroad is a powerful center of knowhow whose different programs over the coming year will support about 15 startups that will benefit from an individually tailored plan according to their needs, targets and capabilities.

Highroad managing partner Eyal Hoffman said, "The smart cities sector is growing worldwide with the perception increasing that our daily lives are changing all the time and that public spaces must adapt themselves for both the population and for the authorities themselves. In Israel, an innovative high-tech scene is developing, which already leads the sector of the future. The Highroad Innovation Center was born out of the recognition of the existence of a mutual need among entrepreneurs, veteran companies in the industry, local authorities and even governments, to create quality technological solutions. We select ventures with the highest potential for changing all aspects of municipal and public spaces, out of a vision to make it more effective, convenient and smart.

The launch event was opened by Highroad Chairman and PGL CEO Dov Hoffman, followed by the presentation of some of the startups, which took part in the Center's running-in period, including: ACiiST, which has developed a technological system for managing communications systems in smart cities; Aura, which is developing a smart air quality management system; and Cividrone, which is developing an autonomous system for for marking physical points on construction sites using a drone.

The Highroad Innovation Center has three main specialty areas: The first is the Accelerator. Highroad's program provides startups with initial financing, active support by mentors, advice from experts in the industry, access to the Center's technological laboratories, access to customers and strategic investors and a fully equipped work area in a central location. All this together with a personal and professional approach tailored according to the company's needs.

The Center's second specialist area is strategic investments, including pre-seed investments, and seed investments in early stage startups. In addition to investment, the Center also provides a professional and business package in order to help promote the company.

Due to its major experience and deep familiarity with the market's demands, Highroad operates technological laboratories, in which innovative solutions are developed, while recognizing the demands, needs and dynamic challenges of the market, together with a deep business understanding, major professional knowhow and cooperation with academic institutions.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 19, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019