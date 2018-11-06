Histadrut cancels strike over work accidents

The Histadrut (General Federation of Labor in Israel) has called off Wednesday's planned general strike over work accidents on construction sites. The Histadrut and Ministry of Finance have agreed the implementation and enforcement of new standards.

37 workers have been killed in construction site accidents in Israel this year.

