search
Front > News

Histadrut cancels strike over work accidents

Avi Nissenkorn Photo: Shlomi Yosef
6 Nov, 2018 23:55
שלח תגובה במיילYuval Azulai

The Histadrut and Ministry of Finance have reached agreement on the implementation of new standards.

The Histadrut (General Federation of Labor in Israel) has called off Wednesday's planned general strike over work accidents on construction sites. The Histadrut and Ministry of Finance have agreed the implementation and enforcement of new standards. 

37 workers have been killed in construction site accidents in Israel this year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 6, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Avi Nissenkorn Photo: Shlomi Yosef
Avi Nissenkorn Photo: Shlomi Yosef
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018