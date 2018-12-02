Hogeg's Sirin Labs unveils $999 blockchain phone

Israeli company Sirin Labs has commercially launched the world's first blockchain phone. Costing $999, and called FINNEY, the phone will offer users a mobile blockchain experience, complete with an embedded cold storage crypto wallet, and state of the art mobile technology and design.

Presale orders can be made on Sirin Labs website and FINNEY will also be available to purchase on Amazon Launchpad from January as well as in two flagship concept stores in London (December 2018) and Tokyo (January 2019).

Sirin Labs will be hoping for more success with its blockchain phone than the $16,000 high-secure Solarin smartphone, which was launched in 2016.

The Israeli company raised nearly $158 million in an ICO to develop and manufacture the phone and has signed up Barcelona's Argentinean star Leo Messi as its brand ambassador. Earlier this year Sirin Labs chose electric giant FIH Mobile (Foxconn International Holding) to lead the manufacturing of FINNEY with the Israeli company leading the development of the cold storage wallet hardware, and its own operating system: SIRIN OS.

Sirin Labs cofounder and co-CEO Moshe Hogeg, the owner of soccer team Beitar Jerusalem, said, “We’re now proudly selling a flagship device that offers the user experience we have envisioned for our SIRIN OS. We’re taking a huge step forward in bridging the gap between the blockchain economy and the consumer market. Finney is the mobile and truly secure experience crypto holders have been longing for.”

Sirin Labs chairman Kenes Rakishev said, “In an increasingly insecure digital world, where hackers in all corners of the globe are out to steal whatever they can, consumers need a product that gives them confidence their data is safe. With no solution available until now, many crypto users took a step back to a more primitive time and were using pen and paper to record their private key code. This and other ‘cold storage’ solutions are impenetrable to hacks but are also totally impractical for modern living. Finney is unique and is the only phone with an embedded cold storage wallet. There is nothing else like it on the market.”

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 2, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018