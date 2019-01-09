Hospital cybersecurity co Cynerio raises $7m

Israeli medical device cybersecurity company Cynerio has announced that it has raised a $7 million financing round led by RDC, Accelmed and MTIP.

Cynerio was founded in 2017 by CEO Leon Lerman and CTO Daniel Brodie, both graduates of the IDF 8200 intelligence unit, in order to provide a cybersecurity platform designed especially for hospitals, clinics and medical institutions with a focus on medical devices (Internet of medical things). Based in Ramat Gan, the company has 20 employees, 17 of them in Israel.

"Hospitals are becoming much smarter, respiratory monitoring equipment and other devices are smart devices in every sense of the word," Lerman told "Globes." "It's good for doctors because they can make decisions based on more real time data but these systems are not secure. A large number of these devices are operated by old systems and don't even have anti-virus installed. It's very dangerous because the aim of this equipment is to give people medical treatment and any hacker can connect to an infusion machine and change the dosage administered to the patient."

He added, "Our solution is not fitted to the equipment and does not interfere with the routine operations of the device in providing medical treatment. Our solution is part of the network and this is an added advantage is that one solution can provide a solution for the full picture in a hospital and not just for a single device."

Cynerio is already working in many hospitals throughout Israel including Ichilov and Rambam and the financing round will help the company expand operations, especially in the US where it will hire 10 employees.

