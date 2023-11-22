Hostage release arrangements revealed

Details of the imminent release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian female and teenage security prisoners have been revealed by various reports.

This evening Hamas will send Israel a list of at least 10 hostages to be released tomorrow. After the list is checked by Israel, a list of security prisoners to be released - three security prisoners for each hostage - will be sent to Hamas.

Early tomorrow morning the IDF will pause operations in Gaza and Hamas has said that the ceasefire will come into effect at 10am.

Tomorrow morning the hostages will be transferred to Israel by the International Red Cross and in the afternoon the security prisoners will be transferred to Gaza.

On the fourth day of the pause in fighting 20 hostages will be released in exchange for 60 security prisoners. There is an option to extend the pause in fighting beyond four days for each 10 hostages per day that Hamas can locate and send to Israel.

Mossad chief Dedi Barnea and Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon, who is in charge of the hostage issue for the IDF, have reportedly flown to Qatar to put the finishing touches on the hostage agreement.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has said it will join the ceasefire from tomorrow morning at 10am, even though it is not part of the agreement.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen have again fired a cruise missile at Eilat today, which was intercepted by an IDF F-35 stealth aircraft.

