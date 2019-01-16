Hot Mobile offers cut price packages

Hot Mobile is confounding predictions of higher prices for mobile communications by beginning 2019 with a two-week aggressive bargain campaign. Three or more subscribers joining Hot Mobile together will receive a 100-gigabyte surfing package at NIS 29 a month each, with the price rising to NIS 49 after a year. Individual new subscribers will pay NIS 39 a month.

The move is a significant one for Hot Mobile, which remained aloof from last year's competition for market share and concentrated on more expensive plans for the business community, especially those traveling abroad frequently and wanting to be free of worry about excessive bills for overseas surfing and calls.

Hot Mobile concluded that in addition to its NIS 49 monthly package for the business market, including an overseas package, it must attempt to attract market share in the private market, and therefore decided on an aggressive bargain. It will be interesting to see how Hot Mobile's competitors respond. Hot Mobile lost many subscribers to its competitors because of its failure to offer aggressive bargains.

Hot Mobile said, "A revolution has taken place in the mobile phone market in recent years. Hot Mobile now has the leading and most advanced mobile phone network. This bargain is part of the company's policy of creating competition in the mobile phone market in combination with excellent products at an attractive price. The company undertakes to continue providing its customers with excellent service."

