Hot to switch to Internet broadcasts

Israeli cable TV station HOT Telecommunication Systems Ltd. announced this morning that it is beginning trials to reduce its number of set-boxes and switch its broadcasts from cable to over-the-Internet, by moving all its triple package customers to smart TV. This is an important strategic move for Hot, which will ultimately move fully to Internet broadcasts, which will bring it in line with all its rivals.

Competition is Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) recently announced that Cellcom TV is cooperating with Netflix and offering its content through its new TV set boxes. Meanwhile Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) Partner TV service has reintroduced its six-month free Netflix offer for new subscribers.

This morning Sting, Yes's brand for youth and young adults, announced a new offer of NIS 65 per month for six months and free installation by a technician.

Yes itself is also set to offer a new and full triple package as part of special discounts for Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) and its subsidiaries. Yes also recently announced that it was gradually switching from satellite broadcasts to over-the-Internet broadcasts.

Hot's latest trial shows how show what a complex period the cable TV market is going through worldwide and in Israel in particular in terms of advanced, user-friendly and interactive TV based on the Internet. This has given Hot no alternative but to adapt accordingly and switch to over-the-Internet broadcasts.

In the first stage, Hot's switch to the Internet is for triple customers only.

Hot's CEO is Tal Granot Goldstein.

