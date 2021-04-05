Hot upgrading subscribers to 500 Mbps Internet

HOT Telecommunication Systems Ltd. (TASE: HOT) is embarking on dramatic move with the rollout of its fiber-optic cable network and is upgrading its existing subscribers to 500 Mbps Internet at no cost. The company is discontinuing its 100 Mbps service, and from now on will offer 200 Mbps and 500 Mbps on its existing cable network, and 1 Gbps over fiber-optic cable where the IBC network reaches.

Hot CEO Tal Granot-Goldstein said this morning, "We are announcing several pieces of news concerning fiber-optic and cable, and that form today the surfing standard is going to change. I Gbps will be made accessible to 600,000 Hot customers immediately, and will cost NIS 119 monthly. The surfing standard will be a minimum of 200 Mbps. The customer will be able to obtain 200 Mbps or 500 Mbps over cable and 1 Gbps on the fiber-optic network. The upgrade to 500 Mbps will only be for customers with a router that supports it. Those without will be able to order and pay for one. At the moment, we are talking about some 120,000 customers."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 5, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021