How Mattel’s Israeli CEO transformed the company’s fortunes

Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz participated in the gala opening of the Globes Israel Business Conference 2025 and spoke about the strategic change he has introduced at the US toy manufacturing and entertainment giant, the success of the movie Barbie and what it was like for an Israeli in Hollywood as the war in Israel raged.

Kreiz began by telling Globes media and technology correspondent Nevo Trabelsy about how he assumed his position in 2018, after his three predecessors as CEO were replaced within four years, some of them fired after the fall in revenue and profit.

In February 2025, the company published its annual financial report for 2024 and you ended the year with $5.38 billion revenue. What di you think about when you joined the company?

He said, "What's interesting about the company is the brands it owns, with all the products it manufactures making it distinct around the world. The problem at the time was that Mattel saw itself as a manufacturer and not as a brand manager, and that's the change I wanted to make - to manage it as a brand company, not a manufacturing company. And it has proven itself. At the time, Mattel reported profits of about $100 million, and in recent years, thanks to the strategy of transforming the company into a brand management company, we have reached profitability of over $1 billion."

"Our fans have an emotional connection with our products"

Kreiz also spoke about the huge cut he made in the company's workforce from 13,500 to 8,500 employees. "The massive cut of 5,000 employees was mainly in corporate affairs, and at the same time we replaced over 4,000 employees, and that really created a change in the company's DNA. Along with that, another significant change was that we started looking at the people who buy our products as fans and not as consumers. In the end, fans have an emotional connection to our brands, and they are actually our audience."

Kreiz referred to the dizzying success of the Barbie movie, which was released under his direction. "The aiml was not to make a movie to sell toys. The aim wasn't even to make a movie, but to create a social phenomenon. We brought in a director who had only made small movies up until that point but was very connected to the culture and understood how to create an emotional connection with an audience. We gave her the freedom to invent the story. She came back with a script in which Mattel is depicted as the worst company in corporate America and my role as the company's CEO is portrayed as a chauvinist, and that script worked."

"It would have been hard to live anywhere and not know that the movie was coming. And it was all due to the cultural connection we created, with the aim of breaking conventions."

You were actually the one who brought Margot Robbie to play the lead actress in the film, how did you manage to hire her?

"The first question we asked ourselves was what is Mattel's most problematic brand, the most challenging and the answer was Barbie. So we said OK, so how do we make it even more challenging? Because we had the option of making an animated film that is a little easier to manage, because in the end producing a live-action film is difficult. And for us, the only actress who could do such a film is Margot Robbie. "I spoke to Margot within 5 weeks of becoming CEO and the pitch was simply to make a movie that would be a social phenomenon. And beyond the fact that she is an excellent actress, she was also the producer of the film and the connection between Margo, Greta (Gerwig) and (Ryan) Gosling was really very effective. It should be noted that the company has two more films planned for the coming years."

Here he stresses that Mattel's strategy is not only Barbie and not just movies. "Barbie is the first movie and it's the showcase of our strategy, but next year we're releasing two more big films, one is Super Hero, which will be a very big-budget film similar to the Marvel films, and a few months later an action film called Match Box, which we made together with Sky Dance, is coming out."

16 movies, TV shows, video games and parks

What other ambitions and plans do you have for the coming years?

"We plan to release 16 more movies as well as TV shows, video games, and parks, and continue to create more value through brand management. At the same time, we also continue to produce more toys. The company is still a global leader in the world of toys, and some of our well-known brands in Israel are Hot Wheels, Fisher Price, American Girl, Uno, Thomas, Bob the Builder, and more."

There are signs of economic weakness in the US, especially in the job market, and the Fed has also indicated that it is concerned about this. Do you think the US economy will enter a recession?

"Nobody has a crystal ball, but what was interesting this year was the issue of tariffs, and that was certainly a big component of how large companies think about the future, with the big question being how it will affect production costs and demand. But in the end, the US market recovered and in the meantime we see a positive future."

You were born and raised in Tel Aviv and didn't come to the US until after you graduated university. How did growing up in Israel contribute to and prepare you for a career abroad in the entertainment industry?

"It's hard for me to put my finger on it. I grew up here and was a typical Israeli kid from Ramat Efal. My parents are Israeli, and I'm also married to an Israeli woman and our kids speak Hebrew at home and even speak Hebrew to each other. So we're a family with an Israeli character.

"What has always guided me is the whole concept of 'Getting the Job Done.' Everyone has their own business philosophy and at Mattel what has always guided me is Collaboration, Innovation, Execution which translates into 'Getting the Job Done.'"

Who are the people who shaped your career path?

"I always say that I did my undergraduate degree at Tel Aviv University, I did my MBA at UCLA, and I did my PhD with Haim Saban, an amazing man who was my mentor in the early years and we are still in touch.

"On the Mattel strategy side, the one who actually invented the whole concept was George Lucas with Star Wars. We have been in close contact in recent years and I really like hearing from him directly how he thought about Star Wars in the beginning and how he navigated his company."

How did you experience the last two years as an Israeli living in Hollywood during the war?

"We follow closely at home every day what is happening in Israel. We care a lot. On a daily basis, I separate the private individual Ynon from the CEO of a public company and try to find the right way to express my opinion wherever I can. But in the end, it is my private opinion and you have to know how to draw the line and focus on what you do as an independent individual or as the CEO of a US public company."

Any thoughts on returning to live in Israel?

"Israel is home and we have an apartment here and we come here a lot. I have lived outside of Israel for over 30 years and still come here several times a year. So the connection is strong."

"There is a very good opportunity here for business leaders in Israel who meet you here. What is important for you to tell them?

"I would rather give a tip to talented people who live here, but what is really very interesting and makes Israel unique is Israeli innovation, which is extraordinary. We are a small country, but the innovation capabilities, and not only technological, but also in content, also in extraordinary thinking, also in science, are very special. This is a very important asset that needs to be continued to be developed. I am very proud to see Israeli successes, Israelis who succeed, companies, ideas, and it is always fun to see how Israeli innovation is expressed in the world."

