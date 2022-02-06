How startup CEOs should get the board on board

Unicorn biographies and Netflix dramas will have you believe that "control" of the board of directors matters. They give the impression that founders must strive to make sure they have a majority by appointing more directors than their investors, giving them the deciding vote on the company’s future.

In my experience, however, control in the boardroom is irrelevant in the vast majority of companies. 100% (literally) of approvals in "good" companies, those that have no real stakeholder problems, are passed unanimously. This doesn’t mean that everyone always agrees on everything or that differences of opinion don’t exist. It means that people in good companies communicate well with each other. When disagreements do take place, they don’t make assumptions about their counterparts' opinions, positions, or inclination to "cave" if needed; rather they engage in meaningful conversations and reach a conclusion - before the vote!

The ramifications of a negative vote, or even abstention, are long-lasting for a young startup. It raises red flags for future investors looking to do due diligence in the company, and young companies cannot be covered in red flags. New investors may assume the worst and avoid getting their hands dirty on a "problematic" board.

What CEOs need to do

CEOs must do what's necessary to get their board members on board (pun intended), making sure they agree with their plans and ensuring those plans are approved unanimously. This is done through ongoing, open communication between the board members and the CEO.

New Startup Snapshot research found that 61% of startups were not fully transparent with their board members, often waiting to report difficulties and sugar-coating challenges. This can become a prelude to disagreements that catch management off guard at the board meeting itself. A good way to avoid that is for the CEO to make sure she or he (i) frequently and periodically meets board members unofficially, but each time with an agenda to discuss specific matters relating to the business; (ii) delivers CEO updates and business reports to the directors on a monthly or quarterly basis; and (iii) specifically discusses matters to be approved at an upcoming board meeting with each director, before the meeting.

Losing control to gain control

Retaining control of the board composition is something entrepreneurs can continue to aspire to. A company may become profitable earlier than expected and cease to raise money. When that happens, in "lifestyle" companies, the board makes more day-to-day decisions, and then perhaps retaining control has some value.

If, however, you know that your company will be raising more rounds of financing (with more directors expected to join as more investors lead new rounds), consider focusing less on this irrelevant concept of majority control and dropping the arm wrestle on this point when negotiating. Rather, to truly gain control of your board, start viewing them as long-term partners in your journey who must reach conclusions together. Only in this way will CEOs be able to get their board on board, ensure smooth director meetings, and prevent red flags with future investors.

The author is a High Tech Partner at the law form of Yigal Arnon and CEO of consultancy Consiglieri.

