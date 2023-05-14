Huge lines as Israel passport drive begins to clear backlog

Israel's Ministry of Interior offices in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa and Beersheva offices opened today for renewing and issuing passports without an appointment. The four biggest Ministry of Interior offices in the country will be open from 7.30 am to 10 pm and will remain open until June 15, engaging only in issuing biometric passports and ID cards.

Even so there were lines of several hours just to get into the offices and hours more to wait after a number was taken at the office entrance as large numbers of applicants descend on the Ministry of Interior to renew their passports in time for the summer vacation. Israelis needing to receive a passport urgently would be advised to take a full day of work to accomplish the task.

Until now those wishing to renew their passports had to make an appointment, usually more than six months away and as a result a huge backlog in passport applications has plagued the country.

After visiting the office and taking a number, Ministry of Interior technology allows the applicant to see on line what number is being received and a notification is sent to their phone an estimated 30 minutes before their number is due, so they do not need to sit for hours in the Ministry of Interior office.

In order to free up Ministry of Interior staff to clear the passport backlog, Arbel has decided to extend the validity of 11,000 visas of foreign workers.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 14, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.