Hyundai invests in Israeli voice tech co Kardome

Israeli startup Kardome announced today the completion of a seed round led by Korean carmaker Hyundai and with the participation of NextGear Ventures and the ATOORO Fund. Hyundai will also incorporate Kardom's voice control technology in its cars.

Kardome was founded in January 2019 by serial entrepreneurs CEO Dani Cherkassky and Alon Slapak, with the goal of meeting the growing demand for reliable voice control technology from automakers and electronics manufacturers. Kardome's technology gives the machine better "ears" through algorithms that manage to isolate the user's voice, even in a noisy environment with multiple speakers and background noises that are active at the same time.

Kardome's technology combines dedicated software with the use of microphones that exist in various products. Kardome software enables the implementation of a new generation of voice user interface, operating reliably even in noisy and multi-speaker environments, such as vehicles, public buildings, restaurants and even at home.

Cherkassky said, "Hyundai's investment, one of the world's leading automakers, directly in Kardome - made after a thorough comparative technical examination, expresses confidence in the technology we have developed and also indicates the need and yearning of all the world's leading technology makers for a zero touch interface that works reliably in a natural and noisy environment. The investment will help us increase the company's manpower and accelerate the development of the new generation of voice interfaces, as well as expand the company's global presence".

Kardome will also participate in the commercialization program at the Drive TLV innovation center, which is controlled by the Meir Group. Kardome intends to use the investment funds to accelerate the development of an innovative system for spatial isolation of voices in challenging acoustic environments, which will, among other things, be used by Hyundai vehicles and robots worldwide.

Hyundai CRADLE TLV Investment Manager Koby Simana will also join Kardome's board. He said, "Hyundai is happy to partner and support Kardome’s journey. We plan to use Kardome’s robust voice AI technology to boost customer’s value and gain competitive advantage by enhancing user experience and safety features."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 3, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020