IAI ELTA wins $55m Asian fire control radar deal

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) unit ELTA Systems has been awarded a $55-million contract for Multimode Airborne ELM-2032 Fire Control Radars to be installed on newly produced advanced combat aircraft of an Asian country. The radar offers a broad range of operational modes, including high-resolution mapping in SAR mode, detection, tracking, and imaging of aircraft, moving ground and sea targets. The contract is a repeat order, reflecting the customer’s high satisfaction with the radar and ELTA.

The radar can be installed on a variety of airborne fighters. As one of the leading radars of its type, it is operational in many countries worldwide.

IAI VP and Elta CEO Yoav Turgeman said, “The Multimode ELM-2032 Airborne Fire Control Radars is a versatile radar and addresses several mission types in a single product. Its field of regard, long detection range and accurate tracking provides the pilots with full situation awareness, and its accurate information is used by the aircraft’s systems. We are excited about winning this contract, and are grateful that our customers consider ELTA’s radars as best in its class.”

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 16, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018