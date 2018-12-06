IAI Elta wins $60m Asian fighter jet radar, EW deals

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) unit ELTA Systems has been awarded initial contracts by an Asian customer to supply advanced multi-mode radars and an electronic warfare (EW) protection system, both based on latest active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology. The combined contracts are worth over $60 million. The products to be delivered are based on the latest technologies providing the customer's air force fighter jets with high performing radar sensing and maximum protection against potential ground and airborne threats.

The new AESA radar provides extended capabilities over legacy technologies such as longer range detection, better target accuracy, and multi-target tracking capabilities which allows for simultaneous modes of operation such as Air-to-Air/Ground/Sea. For Air-to-Ground missions, the radar provides very high resolution Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) mapping with Ground Moving Target Indicator (GMTI) capabilities.

The EW protection suite provides fighter jets ultimate safeguard against Surface-to-Air and Air-to-Air weapon systems. Upon detection and identification of a threat, a warning is displayed and a type defensive countermeasure is automatically activated. The fighter jet's protection is maintained regardless of the weather and environmental conditions. The EW suite operates autonomously, without any pilot intervention with extremely fast reaction time.

IAI VP and Elta CEO Yoav Turgeman said, “After overcoming very competitive tenders, ELTA was selected based on our capabilities to provide the latest state-of-the-art technologies in AESA radars and EW systems. ELTA has a long history of supplying modern and innovative products allowing our customers leading edge in the modern battlefield."

