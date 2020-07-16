IAI, Singapore Technologies form naval missile systems JV

Israel Aerospace Systems (IAI) and Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering) land systems arm have signed an agreement to form a joint venture in Singapore. ST Engineering and IAI will each hold a 50% share in the joint venture.

The joint venture called Proteus Advanced Systems Pte Ltd, will leverage the strengths and track record of its parent companies to market and sell advanced naval missile systems, including a next generation anti-ship missile system.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 16, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020