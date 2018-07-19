IAI and Czech co Aero unveil combat aircraft

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) and the Czech Republic's Aero Vodochody have introduced a cost-effective, combat proven fighter attack aircraft at the Farnborough airshow in the UK. The F/A-259 Striker is a multirole aircraft for close air support, counter-insurgency operations and border patrolling with interception capabilities.

The F/A-259 Striker combines the robustness and effectiveness of its successful predecessor, the L-159 Alca, with the latest advances in avionics and aircraft systems technology. Powered by a Honeywell F124 engine and using benefits of a wet wing, F/A-259 Striker is strong on performance, maneuverability, and range.

IAI Lahav Division general manager Benjamin Cohen said, “Our cooperation with Aero Vodochody offers the USAF impressive proven performance of the F/A-259, with new innovative IAI systems, to provide customers with aircraft that meet their OA-X requirements"

Aero president and CEO Giuseppe Giordo said, “Nowadays, national air forces are looking for a solution how to fulfill a great variety of missions in an affordable way, while keeping high survivability of the aircraft and its crew. Aero and IAI are introducing a multirole fighter F/A-259 Striker with a wide range of combat capabilities that meet those needs of Air Forces all around the world by bringing great performance with low acquisition, operation and maintenance cost.” Giuseppe Giordo added: “There are not so many aircraft on the market providing such capabilities, because it is a new requirement.”

The F/A-259 is able to operate from unpaved runways and has seven hard points for any combination of fuel, weapons, or mission equipment, allowing smart weapons integration and standoff weapon capabilities. As an optional upgrade, the F/A-259 can be equipped by EASA radar and helmet mounted display. Another optional upgrade is air-to-air refueling, increasing the aircraft’s range and endurance.

Advance 4th generation avionics for the F/A-259 Striker has an open architecture concept, allowing future updates based on customer’s requirements and use of real time data link, supporting a high situational awareness capability. The advanced digital cockpit is equipped by two large multifunctional displays, electronic flight instrument system, and other features.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 19, 2018

