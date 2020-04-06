IAI certified to convert Boeing B737-800s to cargo planes

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) announced today that the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Israel (CAAI) have certified IAI's Aviation Group's conversion of Boeing B737-800 aircraft from passenger to cargo configuration. The Aviation Group has now delivered the first two converted aircraft of this model. With the new certification, IAI becomes the only company to convert both B737-700 and B737-800

With the Covid-19 crisis compelling many airlines to halt passenger flights, the demand for cargo services, crucial to the delivery of medical equipment, medicines, food, and other necessary supplies, has been rising.

Founded in January 2019, IAI's Aviation Group consolidates all the company's activities involving manned aircraft, both military and civilian, into one business unit. It is one of the few facilities in the world that specializes in converting passenger aircraft into cargo configuration. The Group handles both wide-body and narrow-body aircraft, which are operated by some of the world’s largest shipping companies, such as Amazon and DHL.

IAI EVP and Aviation Group general manager Yossi Melamed said, "We have witnessed increased demand for cargo aircraft in recent years. Being able to convert additional models will help us meet the demand. I would like to thank our partners at the Haite Group in China for their trust in IAI. In addition, IAI sends our best wishes to all airlines impacted by the Covid-19 crisis, and hope they will resume all their flights soon."

