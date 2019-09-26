IAI delivers 100th F-35 wing to Lockheed Martin

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) and Lockheed Martin today marked the delivery of the 100th advanced combat aircraft F-35 wing delivered by IAI at a ceremony held at the company’s wing assembly line.

The wings manufacturing center of IAI’s aviation division was established in November 2014, and benefits from a strong international reputation thanks to extensive know-how and experience in making wings for the F-16 and T-38. The center is now expected to manufacture over 800 F35 wings by 2034. On December 2018, IAI inaugurated an innovative line for production of F-35 wing skins, expanding the collaboration between the two companies.

Lockheed Martin Israel country executive Joshua Shani said, “The delivery of the 100th wing is a significant milestone for the F-35 program. We take this opportunity to mark the broad cooperation Lockheed Martin holds with the local industries as a whole and IAI in particular, who play a major role in the global F-35 program. The F-35 is the leading 5th Generation fighter jet in the world, manufactured by the highest standards along the supply chain. We look forward to deepening the fruitful, strong cooperation of today and in future programs, with both the Ministry of Defense and Israeli defense industries”.

IAI president and CEO Nimrod Sheffer said, “IAI’s collaboration with Lockheed Martin has a major business and strategic importance for us. We regard it as a vote of confidence on behalf of Lockheed Martin and the US administration in IAI’s capabilities as a global leader. We are excited to deliver the 100th wing and believe our collaboration will expand even more in the future.” The F-35 wings assembly line complies with all of Lockheed Martin’s manufacturing and quality assurance requirements. Since entering the production contract, IAI has invested multiple resources in the most advanced systems and technologies, establishing a production line characterized by utmost precision, stringent humidity and temperature control, and strict quality assurance. Among others, these measures allow the development of a unique, innovative composite part for the wings’ uppermost section.

