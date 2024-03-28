IAI launches India subsidiary

This week, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) officially launched its Indian subsidiary Aerospace Services India in New Delhi. The IAI delegation to New Delhi, headed by CEO Boaz Levy, was kept secret. Several senior Israeli officials, headed by Israel’s ambassador to India Naor Gilon, attended the inauguration ceremony, which came in a very sensitive period. In late December, a bomb exploded close to the Israel embassy in New Delhi, believed to have been the work of Iran.

The company was set up in the framework of collaboration between IAI and Indian government agency the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) on development of and support for advanced weaponry produced for the Indian military. Aerospace Services India has fifty employees, 97% of them Indian citizens. Its headquarters are in New Delhi, but it has branches around India.

Aerospace Services India is the sole authorized OEM’s Technical Representative for the MRSAM (Medium Range Surface to Air Missile) system jointly developed by IAI and DRDO for the Indian forces.

"Aerospace Services India is leveraging top technology, innovation, and talent to deliver customer satisfaction so that they can focus on their mission," Boaz Levy said. "IAI has a well-established operation in India, working with various partners and customers in the Indian market. Through the years, IAI has pursued a flexible and adaptive business policy to comply and respond to PM Modi’s ‘Self-Reliance’ vision."

