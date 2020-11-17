IAI names Boaz Levy CEO

The board of directors of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has appointed Boaz Levy, general manager and executive VP of the company's Systems, Missiles & Space Group, as its next CEO. The board, headed by chairman Harel Locker, thus adopted the recommendation of its search committee.

Levy replaces Nimrod Sheffer, who stepped down from the CEO position on October 31. The appointment requires the approval of Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Minister for Cyber and National Digital Matters David Amsalem, who is responsible for the Government Companies Authority.

RELATED ARTICLES IAI reports record profits in fateful week

Levy, who was born in 1961, is married with two children and holds a bachelor's degree in aeronautical and space engineering and a master's degree in systems engineering from the Technion.

Levy joined IAI in 1989 as an engineer on the Arrow ballistic missile defense project, and was made chief engineer of the project in 1999. Between 2003 and 2006, Levy headed the project, leading it to a long series of successful tests. Between 2006 and 2010 he headed the Barak 8 program, one of the world's most advanced air defense systems, and an important commercial growth engine at IAI, and subsequently became manager of the newly established division for Air & Missile Defense within the Systems, Missile & Space Group. The Systems, Missile & Space Group, under his leadership from 2013, became the company's most profitable division.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 17, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020