IAI wins $240m US T-38 jet trainer wings deal

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) has announced that it has won a $240 million IDIQ contract to manufacture the wings for the T-38 jet trainers used by the US Air Force. IAI has been producing T-38 wings since 2011 and the experience and quality of previous orders contributed to the latest large deal.

In service with the US Air Force since the 1960s, the T-38 jet trainers required the replacement of the wings to remain operational for the next several years. IAI met the significant technological challenge seamlessly while keeping the fleet operational.

IAI EVP and Aviation Group general manager Yossi Melamed said, "Winning the new contract is further validation of the trust and appreciation the US Air Force has for IAI’s Aero-Structures. IAI is a center of excellence in the manufacturing of wings for the F-16, F-35, and T-38. We will continue to provide wings of the highest quality, meeting our customer’s quality and schedule. We thank the US Air Force for entrusting us again with the production of the wings for the coming years. We are proud to keep the T38 Flying."

The wings will be manufactured by IAI’s LAHAV Aero-Structure line of business, which is part of the Aviation Group in Lod.

Published by Globes , Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 3, 2020

