IAI wins $550m contract in Asia for air defense system

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced today that it had been awarded $550 million contract for the army of an Asian country to provide its “Sky Capture” Air Defense system.

IAI did not disclose the name of the country concerned, but it is believed to be India. The contract will be carried out over four years, during which IAI will deliver the Sky Capture system and connect it to the local weapons system.

Sky Capture is a command and control system for anti-aircraft systems, which transforms the customer’s legacy air defense systems into highly accurate and effective systems. It has advanced command and control capabilities, as well as information fusion based on multiple sensors, including advanced fire control and detection radars and electro-optical sensors all made by IAI and its Elta subsidiary.

The command and control system provides accurate target data for the interceptors and manages the threat and firing detection in an optimal manner according to the target type.

India has signed several large contracts with Israeli defense companies in the past. Only last week, IAI signed a huge deal to supply the marine version of its Barak 8 air and missile defense system to the Indian Navy.

IAI executive vice president and general manager of the Systems, Missiles & Space Group Boaz Levi said, “We thank our customers for their confidence in the system and the unique solution developed for their operational requirements. Our proposal and development was based on the future generation of very short-range air defense systems. Sky capture combines several aerial interception methodologies, reflecting the extensive capabilities of IAI’s air defense know how. The system sold under this contract uses air defense cannons and is also designed, if needed, to manage short-range missiles and laser interception systems."

