IAI wins deal to overhaul China's HNA Group plane engines

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) BEDEK Aviation Group has signed an official supplier agreement with China's HNA Group. Under the agreement, BEDEK’s Engine Division will serve as the maintenance and overhaul center for the V2500 engines of HNA Group's airlines. The engines will be sent to BEDEK by the customers and returned to China following servicing. The signing of the agreement, which is estimated at tens of millions of dollars a year, was held at HNA Group headquarters in Haikou.

BEDEK has acquired a worldwide reputation as a supplier of comprehensive services for passenger and cargo airplanes. Its customers include aircraft lease companies, airlines, aircraft manufacturers and cargo shippers. BEDEK’s modern facility provides a complete range of maintenance and overhaul services catered for wide and narrow body aircraft. Recent years have seen significant developments in engine maintenance with BEDEK's Engine Division providing “leasing” services to aircraft engines. The new agreement with HNA Group is an important breakthrough and vote of confidence in the quality of service provided by BEDEK Aviation Group.

IAI EVP and General Manager of BEDEK Aviation Group Yossi Melamed said, “We welcome the contract with HNA Group, a breakthrough for BEDEK which is expected to open up additional markets for us in engine maintenance as well as in other specialty areas.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 27, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018