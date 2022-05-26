IBI raising $200m loan fund for datacenters

One of the hot trends in income-producing real estate is server farms, built for computing and technology giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. It's a fast-growing field; last year local company Azrieli Group recently entered it with the acquisition of a server farm company in Norway.

IBI Investment House is aware of the interest that the server farm business is generating, and its Volcano fund, owned jointly with Ziv Sapir, who serves as the fund's managing partner, has decided to set up a new fund aimed at raising a minimum of $200 million. The cash will be earmarked for providing finance for construction of datacenters and similar projects. The fund raising round will get underway this August, and the fund defines its activity as focusing on digital infrastructure; that is, apart from datacenters, finance for fifth generation mobile networks.

Volcano is a fairly young debt fund, set up in May last year. It has recently completed the raising of NIS 1 billion for loans to large income-producing real estate companies in the US for offices, warehouses, logistics centers, residential clusters, and server farms.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 26, 2022.

