IBM Israel laying off dozens in storage division

IBM Israel is shedding dozens of employees at its Tel Aviv development center. The layoffs are part of IBM's worldwide reorganization of products in the storage sector.

As part of IBM's measures, the company is undergoing changes and adapting the Storage Division's product portfolio, opening and closing various departments and moving employees between labs. IBM's Israel storage operations are located in five floors of the Azrieli Center. IBM Israel also has three other Israel development centers: Haifa blockchain and quantum; Beersheva - cybersecurity; and Givatayim - software.

IBM Israel spokesman Eyal Goldman said, "IBM's storage product has not been canceled and remains available for our clients and will continue to be supported for many years to come. We are continuing to reorganize the deployment of the company's teams in such a way that will adapt our focus in high value sectors of the IT market."

He added, "At the same time, we will continue our intensive efforts to hire employees in new and significant sectors that provide value for our customers and for the entire company."

IBM's storage operations in Israel are based on the $300 million acquisition of Moshe Yanai's XIV in 2008, which was integrated into IBM.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 23, 2019

