IDF finds second Hezbollah tunnel on Lebanese border

The Israel Defense Forces has uncovered a second Hezbollah tunnel on the northern border, IDF Spokesman Brigadier General Ronen Manelis has revealed. The IDF has laid explosives in the tunnel, which penetrates beneath Israeli territory.

The local councils in the region have been notified about the IDF's operations as part of Operation Northern Shield, and Manelis stressed that, "At no stage did the tunnel represent a threat to Israel's citizens." He added that the IDF's engineering corps is currently working in three locations along the northern border.

Following the discovery of the latest tunnel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that, "The IDF and Ministry of Defense are continuing to work very successfully, systematically and resolutely in the north. We are eliminating Hezbollah's tunnels weapon. This operation is just starting out and requires composure and patience. We will continue the operation until it is completed - and that's what will be done.

The Metulla Local Council said, "The route of the tunnel is under the control of the IDF and does not represent a threat. We will continue with our normal routine and conduct frequent assessments with the military authorities regarding all maters in the area of the village."

Manelis also referred to the shooting incident in the Rakefet enclave in the eastern section of the Lebanese border and said that during IDF work to deploy technology along the border, according to military evaluations, they encountered three Hezbollah operatives dressed as civilians, trying to infiltrate into Israeli territory in order to steal the technological equipment and then retreat into Lebanese territory. The IDF force identified them and shot in the air. Manalis declined to discuss procedures regarding opening fire on the northern border.

Earlier, the IDF Spokesman had stated that the three men had fled and work had continued unaffected. The Lebanese claimed that the shooting had been across the border into Lebanon - an allegation denied by both the IDF and UNIFIL.

In contradiction to the IDF's version of events, the Lebanese army alleges that it had been their soldiers close to the border fence carrying out a routine patrol, and not Hezbollah operatives. The Lebanese official news agency said that, "Due to heavy mist, soldiers of the Zionist enemy shot in the air after being surprised by a routine patrol of the Lebanese army in Lebanese territory."

The "Wall Street Journal" reported that Israel has warned Lebanon through the US and France that it will attack Lebanon if Hezbollah does not halt its development of precise missiles, which is supported by Iran.

